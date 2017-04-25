NEW YORK, April 25 Wells Fargo & Co's
management ejected an unruly shareholder from the bank's
contentious annual meeting on Tuesday after an extended period
of argument and what the chairman characterized as a "physical
approach" to a director.
Multiple shareholders stood and yelled at the board of
directors and Chief Executive Tim Sloan. The shareholders were
angry about the bank's creation of as many as 2.1 million phony
accounts in customers' names.
"You're saying we're out of order. Wells Fargo has been out
of order for years!" the ejected shareholder said. Sloan and
Chairman Stephen Sanger repeatedly asked him to sit down because
he was out of order, and then called a recess, only to have
other shareholders stand and yell.
