PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., April 25 Wells Fargo &
Co shareholders approved all 15 directors nominated to
the bank's board on Tuesday, capping a contentious annual
meeting with several directors at risk of facing a no-confidence
vote.
Support ranged from 53 to 99 percent of votes cast, a board
representative said, indicating that while all of the directors
technically received majority votes, at least some have too
little support to remain on the board with confidence. At most
S&P 500 companies, director support averages around 95 percent
of votes cast, according to pay consulting firm Semler Brossy.
(Reporting by Dan Freed; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)