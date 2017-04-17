April 17 Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday
the State of Nevada had extended its banking agreement with the
scandal-hit lender until 2021.
Several states, including California, Illinois and Ohio,
have severed ties with the bank following a sales scandal that
cost former Chief Executive John Stumpf his job.
Wells Fargo's agreement with Nevada also comes with a
two-year renewal option.
The bank has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and
regulatory inquiries since government investigations found in
September that some of its employees had opened more than two
million accounts without customers' knowledge.
Wells Fargo has been working to win back customer confidence
following the scandal and paying a $185 million fine to the U.S.
government. It has fired more than 5,000 employees, apologized
to customers, changed compensation plans and scrapped sales
targets.
