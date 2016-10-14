NEW YORK Oct 14 The state of Ohio on Friday
joined the growing list of municipalities to suspend business
relationships with Wells Fargo & Co over a scandal
involving as many as 2 million bogus accounts.
Governor John Kasich announced that for one year he is
barring Wells Fargo & Co from "participating in future state
debt offerings and financial services contracts initiated by
state agencies under his authority," and will seek to exclude
the California-based bank from participating in debt offerings
initiated by the Ohio Public Facilities Commission.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Andrew Hay)