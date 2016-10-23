NEW YORK Oct 23 Federico Pena, a member of
Wells Fargo's board of directors and chairman of its
corporate responsibility committee, has resigned from an
advisory position with Vestar Capital Partners, a private equity
firm.
In an interview on Sunday, Pena told Reuters his resignation
had nothing to do with recent events at the bank, which has been
reeling from a sales scandal that has slammed its shares and led
to the resignation of Chief Executive and Chairman John Stumpf.
The corporate responsibility committee, which is meant to
monitor the bank's reputation, has come under fire since it
emerged that Wells Fargo's branch staff created as many as 2
million accounts without customers' knowledge to meet internal
sales targets.
Pena said his tenure as head of the committee had not given
him enough time to catch the sales problems, which stretched
back five years.
"I only spent one year as the head of the committee," said
Pena, who served as energy secretary and transportation
secretary during Bill Clinton's presidency.
Pena said he resigned his advisory role at Vestar because he
did not want his affiliation with the private equity firm to
affect his advisory role at the Colorado Impact Fund, a venture
capital fund.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is scrutinizing the
private equity industry more closely, including what sort of
confidential information its staff members and affiliates have,
he added.
A spokeswoman for Vestar declined to comment on Pena's
departure.
Vestar also owns proxy advisory firm Institutional
Shareholder Services, or ISS, which advises shareholders whether
to approve members of a company's board of directors in votes at
their annual meetings.
Wells Fargo directors are expected to face a stormy
shareholder meeting next year, but Pena said Vestar's ownership
of ISS played no role in his decision and he had no connection
to ISS.
A Vestar spokeswoman said: "ISS research is completely
independent of Vestar." ISS had no immediate response.
