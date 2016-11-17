(Adds details throughout)
By Dan Freed and Richa Naidu
Nov 17 Wells Fargo & Co's account
openings slowed in October following a sales scandal that
shattered the bank's folksy image, triggered federal and state
investigations, and cost the bank's chief executive his job.
October consumer account openings slumped 27 percent from
September and were down 44 percent from a year earlier, Wells
Fargo said on Thursday. New credit card applications fell 35
percent from November and 50 percent from a year ago.
"Because the sales practices settlement was announced on
Sept. 8, October data reflects the first full month of impact,"
Mary Mack, head of Wells Fargo's community banking business,
said in a statement.
On a conference call with analysts, Mack said the decline in
new account openings had stabilized but would remain at a lower
level throughout the remainder of the year.
The bank agreed in September to pay regulators $185 million
to settle charges that its staff opened as many as 2 million
accounts without customers' knowledge. Reuters reported in
October that thousands of small business customers were also
affected by the misconduct.
The revenue impact from the decline in new account openings
will be small, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said on
the call.
He estimated that if new credit card applications stay at
the same level through the rest of the fourth quarter, it might
shave $20-25 million off 2017 revenue estimated by analysts to
be more than $91 billion.
Shrewsberry said it was too early to estimate the expense
impact, which will include litigation and increased costs for
compliance and risk management.
Since the scandal, Wells Fargo has launched an internal
probe, apologized to customers and employees, changed
compensation plans and hired a consultant to review sales
practices.
Thursday's update on retail banking activity, part of an
effort to win back the trust of investors, was an "ongoing
commitment to transparency," Chief Executive Tim Sloan said in a
statement.
The bank has also said it would eliminate sales goals for
its retail banking business sooner than planned. Former
employees have blamed pressure to meet aggressive daily sales
quotas for their role in creating the unauthorized accounts.
"We recognize we have work to do and we are focused on
strengthening our relationships with existing customers and
building new ones with potential customers," Mack said.
The bank said survey results of consumers' satisfaction with
their most recent visit fell to 73.9 percent in October from
77.4 percent a year earlier.
Wells Fargo shares were up 1.1 percent in late morning
trading Thursday, roughly in line with gains in other U.S.
banking giants, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc.
and Bank of America Corp.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York and Richa Naidu in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Bernadette Baum)