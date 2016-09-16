WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Five Democratic U.S.
Senators have asked Wells Fargo if it plans to take back bonuses
and other compensation to executives linked to the 2 million
phony bank accounts that employees created to meet sales quotas.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other
regulators announced last week that they had reached a $185
million settlement with the bank over the scam.
"...We write to ask whether the Board of Directors will
invoke Wells Fargo's clawback authority to recover any of the
compensation the company has provided to its senior executives,
including Carrie Tolstedt, the former senior executive vice
president of community banking," they wrote in a letter dated
Thursday and released on Friday.
The five - Massachusetts' Elizabeth Warren, Ohio's Sherrod
Brown, Rhode Island's Jack Reed, New Jersey's Robert Menendez,
and Oregon's Jeff Merkley - said Wells Fargo has cause to claw
back money under a policy it instituted after the 2007-09
financial crisis.
"These clawback provisions are designed to prevent exactly
what happened with Ms. Toldstedt: Shareholders and consumers
bearing the burden of bank misconduct while senior executives
walk away with multimillion-dollar awards based on what the
company later finds out are fraudulent practices," they wrote.
Toldstedt led the bank division running the incentive
program that pushed the employees to create fake accounts under
real customers' names, often hurting those customers' credit
scores, and received more than $20 million in annual bonuses
between 2010 and 2015, they wrote.
Wells CEO John Stumpf will testify on Tuesday before the
Banking Committee, where Brown is the most senior Democrat.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)