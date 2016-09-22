Sept 22 Wells Fargo & Co said Chief
Executive John Stumpf resigned from the Federal Reserve Bank of
San Francisco's advisory council, saying it was his personal
decision.
Stumpf has come under fire for sales abuses at his bank
where employees opened as many as 2 million accounts in
customers' names without their authorization. On Sept. 8, a
federal regulator and Los Angeles prosecutor announced a $190
million settlement with Wells.
Stumpf resigned as the Twelfth District's representative
to the Federal Advisory Council (FAC), the Federal Reserve Bank
of San Francisco said on Thursday.
