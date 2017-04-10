By Elizabeth Dilts and David Henry
NEW YORK, April 10 An internal investigation
into Wells Fargo & Co's sales scandal released on Monday
found no evidence the bank had retaliated against employees who
came forward about sales practice abuses, despite earlier media
reports and lawsuits from ex-employees that claimed otherwise.
At least five Wells Fargo employees had sued the San
Francisco-based bank or filed complaints with U.S. regulators
alleging they were fired after reporting unauthorized openings
of checking and credit card accounts for clients by bank
employees, according to a Reuters review of lawsuits and
complaints to the U.S. Labor Department.
U.S. prosecutors in San Francisco subpoenaed Yesenia
Guitron, one of the highest-profile whistleblowers, in December
to compel her to testify before a grand jury.
The internal report commissioned by Wells Fargo's board and
prepared by law firm Shearman & Sterling said on Monday that
there was no systematic retaliation against employees who spoke
out about the sales practices.
"Based on a limited review completed to date, Shearman &
Sterling has not identified a pattern of retaliation against
Community Bank employees who complained about sales pressures or
practices," a footnote in the report said.
The review of the cases is ongoing, the report said, and has
included files for nearly 900 ex-employees who were fired within
a year after calling in a tip to the bank's ethics hotline or
within a month of the bank disclosing in a $185 million
settlement in September that employees had opened as many as 2
million accounts without customer permission.
In total, 5,300 employees were fired over the sales practice
abuses.
Investigators found no evidence of retaliation in the cases
of 11 ex-employees who were publicly identified as
whistleblowers in media reports, according to the report.
Stuart Baskin, the lawyer from Shearman & Sterling who led
the investigation, said the firm was still investigating reports
of retaliation but that he did not expect the conclusion to
change.
The report said Shearman & Sterling is completing reviews of
nine employees who reported being fired after calling Wells
Fargo's ethics line phone number to submit tips about unethical
sales practices.
