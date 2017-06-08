BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Wells Fargo Advisors named Eddie Queen as head of digital and automated investing.
Queen, who most recently served as director of digital investing and head of strategy for Wells Fargo Advisors, will report to David Kowach, president and head of the firm.
Queen will oversee the launch of the firm's digital investing offering, 'Intuitive Investor', later this year which is aimed at new and emerging investors. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.