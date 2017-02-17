(Adds more detail and share price,)
Feb 17 Wells Fargo & Co saw "relatively
stable" trends in branch banking in January, the executive in
charge of the unit said on Friday.
Branch interactions fell 12 percent from December and four
percent from January 2016, but other metrics showed growth
versus a year ago.
"After factoring in day count differences and typical
seasonality, trends were relatively stable in January and within
our expectations," Mary Mack, who took over leadership of Wells
Fargo's branch banking unit last year, said in a press release.
Wells Fargo has been reporting monthly on customer activity
in its branch banking unit ever since the bank was rocked in
September by revelations that employees opened as many as two
million credit card and checking accounts without customer
authorization.
Total customer branch interactions were down 12 percent from
December and four percent versus a year ago. Customers opened 18
percent more checking accounts than they did in December but 31
percent fewer than in January of 2016. Debit and credit card use
were both up compared to a year ago, but down versus December in
what the bank said was a typical seasonal slowdown after the
holidays.
Wells Fargo shares were down 0.71 percent Friday morning
at$57.71.
