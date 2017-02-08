BRIEF-Woojung BSC says conversion of 2nd series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
Feb 8 Wells Fargo & Co's board is likely to eliminate 2016 bonuses for the bank's top executives following the bogus account scandal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The board met in late January and discussed withholding bonuses for senior executives, including Chief Executive Timothy Sloan and Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/2k48WHs)
The board is expected to finalize its decision, which could affect annual incentive awards that are paid in cash or stock, in coming weeks.
A Wells Fargo spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market