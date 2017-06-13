June 13 Wells Fargo & Company said on
Tuesday it has selected Andrew Rowe to head its community
banking customer segments team effective September.
Rowe, who most recently served as the consumer risk
executive for consumer products and channels at Bank of America
Corp, will focus on serving the financial needs of
affluent and small business customers.
Wells Fargo is in the midst of an overhaul after revelations
emerged last year that thousands of employees had opened as many
as 2.1 million accounts in customers' names without their
permission to hit aggressive sales targets.
The sales abuses led to a $185 million fine, a CEO departure
and weakness in its share price.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)