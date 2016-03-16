March 16 Wells Fargo & Co Chairman and Chief Executive John Stumpf's 2015 compensation was unchanged from a year earlier.

Stumpf earned about $19.3 million in 2015, according to the compensation approved by Wells Fargo's board. (1.usa.gov/1Lr8DP9) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)