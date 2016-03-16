UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 16 Wells Fargo & Co Chairman and Chief Executive John Stumpf's 2015 compensation was unchanged from a year earlier.
Stumpf earned about $19.3 million in 2015, according to the compensation approved by Wells Fargo's board. (1.usa.gov/1Lr8DP9) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.