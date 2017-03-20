NEW YORK, March 20 Wells Fargo & Co saw
a drop in consumers opening checking and credit card accounts in
February, the bank said on Monday, marking the sixth straight
month of decline since a sales scandal rocked the bank last
year.
Consumers opened 3 percent fewer checking accounts from
January, and 43 percent, or 0.3 million, fewer compared with
February 2016, according to a company statement.
Requests for new credit cards saw a 4 percent monthly
decline and a 55-percent drop on a yearly basis, its highest
rate since illegal sales practices at its retail branches
surfaced in September 2016.
"It will take time for us to work through the changes we are
making in our business, but we remain focused on strengthening
our relationships with existing customers and building new ones
with potential customers," Mary Mack, Wells Fargo's head of
community banking, said in the statement.
Wells Fargo has been reporting each month on customer
activity at its branch banking unit since it reached a $185
million settlement with regulators in September over creating as
many as 2.1 million accounts in customers' names without their
permission.
The third-largest U.S. bank has since encountered more
government probes and lawsuits, and its board recently said an
internal review may uncover more problematic accounts.
Overall branch interactions fell 1 percent from January and
were down 11 percent on a yearly basis.
"After factoring in day count differences, February trends
were generally similar to January's and were within our
expectations," Mack added.
