By Dan Freed
Sept 12 Sales practices at Wells Fargo & Co
that led to $190 million in regulatory fines and
penalties last week have negative credit implications for the
bank, rating agency Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.
Moody's did not signal it would review Wells Fargo's current
rating, but said it expects "some immediate damage to Wells
Fargo's reputation from this embarrassing episode."
However, the Moody's note said Wells Fargo will eventually
have a "more durable sales and marketing model" due to expected
changes to its sales practices and incentive structures.
A Wells Fargo spokesman declined to comment.
Last Thursday, regulators including the U.S. Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency, the U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau, and the Los Angeles City Attorney fined Wells
Fargo for opening fake customer accounts for products such as
debit and credit cards in order to meet sales targets.
The accounts sometimes resulted in fees to Wells Fargo
customers. More than 2 million fake accounts were created over
five years, regulators said. Wells Fargo said it fired some
5,300 employees over five years following an inquiry into the
issue.
Moody's has a long-term domestic issuer rating of A2 for
Wells Fargo, with a stable outlook. That is one-notch higher
than the comparable rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co and
two notches higher than for Bank of America Corp.
