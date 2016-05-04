May 4 Wells Fargo & Co saw a 62-percent increase in commercial and industrial loans that regulators have classified as "criticized," according to its first-quarter regulatory financial filing released on Wednesday.

The increase, to nearly $30 billion in the first quarter from about $18.5 billion at the end of 2015, was primarily from loans to oil and gas companies, the filing said. The remaining $290.5 billion of the commercial and industrial loan portfolio was classified as "pass." (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Bill Rigby)