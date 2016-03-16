March 16 Wells Fargo & Co has hired Thomas DuCharme, former co-head of Asia-Pacific banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, to help with its global expansion, a spokeswoman for the San Francisco-based bank said on Wednesday.

DuCharme started this month as the head of the global banking group and will be based in New York.

Just 5 percent of Wells Fargo's revenue is now generated overseas, but the bank has been trying to grow its presence outside the United States to serve corporate clients that do business abroad.

DuCharme will provide cross-border financing, treasury services, trade finance and investment banking services for mid-size and large corporate clients of Wells Fargo.

He was previously based in Singapore and became co-head of banking at JPMorgan in Asia Pacific in December 2012, where he oversaw investment banking, equity markets and other operations. He had joined from Deutsche Bank AG two years earlier.

DuCharme replaces Sanjiv Sanghvi, who is taking on another role at the bank. Richard Yorke, the former chief executive of HSBC China, heads Wells Fargo's broader international effort. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Tom Brown)