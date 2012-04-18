April 18 Wells Fargo & Company has bolstered its brokerage base across the United States, hiring at least 16 veteran advisers who managed more than $1.1 billion in client assets at their previous firms.

The new hires, who joined in late March and early April, came from other top U.S. brokerages, including Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and UBS Wealth Management Americas .

"In our local market, Wells is by far the largest with the biggest presence," said former UBS adviser Dennis Coleman, who joined Wells Fargo in Charleston, South Carolina in early April.

"The real differentiator was the local management and the unlimited access that they gave us," said Coleman, who said he liked that Wells conveyed a regional firm feel while still operating with the size and scope of a big firm.

Coleman joined Wells Fargo Advisors with his partner, Thomas Dunleavy. The two advisers together managed $233 million in client assets and generated $1.8 million in revenue last year. They now report to branch manager Rodney Connell and complex manager Scott Spang.

Also moving to Wells from UBS, adviser David Elfenbein joined the company in New York City and now reports to branch manager Dennis Schmidt. Elfenbein, a 14-year industry veteran, managed $85 million in client assets and last year generated $800,000 in revenue.

HIRES 8 FROM MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY

Wells also added eight advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, including two in its independent brokerage division. In New Hampshire, advisers Robert Robbins and Colleen Farley joined Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm, as a team. The two advisers managed $89 million in client assets and generated $1.5 million in revenue last year.

The other advisers from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney were Leonard Bernstein, Robyn Fain, Tim Ridley and William Link who joined Wells in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where they now report to branch manager Kenneth Heidenreich. They had managed $168 million in client assets at their old firm.

Two other advisers joined Wells from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in Maryland and Tennessee. Adviser John Peterson, who managed $93 million in client assets, joined Wells' Memphis office and now reports to complex manager Ari Litvin. In Maryland, adviser Jamie Waldren joined Wells' Columbia office and reports to branch manager Rusty Johnson. He managed $96 million in client assets and generated $1.1 million in revenue last year.

OTHERS FROM MERRILL LYNCH, RBC WEALTH

Joining Wells from Merrill Lynch, advisers Daniel Gilham and Daniel Woods joined Wells' Jacksonville office, where they now report to complex manager Joe Bruno. They managed $116 million in client assets at their old firm. In Seattle, Washington, adviser Mark Seto joined Wells' bank channel from Merrill, where he managed $137 million in client assets. He now reports to regional brokerage manager Jimmy Hawkins.

Also on the move, former RBC Wealth advisers James Gibbons and Stephen Marohl joined Wells' independent brokerage division as a team. They had managed $92.5 million in client assets and generated $1.1 million in revenue last year.

Gibbons said he decided to join Wells because he wanted to move into the independent space but also wanted to have the backing of a well-known name.

"Our concern with moving to a pure independent channel was that there was no name behind it," he said in an interview on Wednesday. "If we were going to make a move, having the Wells Fargo logo behind us was going to be a huge advantage in terms of keeping clients at ease."

Earlier this week, Wells said its independent brokerage division expanded in 2011, with its client asset base for the unit growing 18 percent to $52.7 billion last year. The company added 70 independent practices and 152 financial advisers to the division in 2011.