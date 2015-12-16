Dec 16 Wells Fargo & Co is restarting
efforts to expand its insurance brokerage business through
acquisitions after previously announced M&A aspirations did not
pan out.
Laura Schupbach, evp and head of Wells Fargo Insurance, said
she "hit the pause button" on plans to do deals after she
determined when taking the reins of the business four years ago
that existing businesses were not fully integrated after earlier
deals over a period of about 15 years.
Schupbach cited technology platforms and contracts with
insurance carriers as examples of inconsistencies that have now
been addressed across the bank's 2500 person insurance brokerage
and consulting unit.
Having resolved those issues and "upgraded talent," Wells
Fargo is again looking at M&A, Schupbach said in an interview.
"We're very interested in building out industry expertise,"
Schupbach said on Tuesday. She cited industries including
healthcare, hospitals and agriculture as possible targets. In
terms of size of a deal, she said Wells Fargo would prefer to
target larger companies as they are "used to serving clients
with more sophisticated needs."
On the low end, Schupbach said "Could it be $20-50 million?
Maybe." She declined to comment regarding the possible high end
of the range and added that she can grow the business without
acquisitions if necessary.
Wells told Reuters in August it is selling its crop
insurance business, thought to be valued at $1 billion.
Elaborating on those plans, Schupbach said Wells targeted
the business for sale because it does not provide as much
opportunity as the bank's other insurance business lines to
serve bank consumer and commercial customers.
