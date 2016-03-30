By Dan Freed
| NEW YORK, March 30
NEW YORK, March 30 As Wall Street remakes itself
on a former rail yard in the far west of Midtown Manhattan, one
surprising name is leading the way.
Wells Fargo & Co, the San Francisco-based lender
known for its retail banking business, has picked out space for
a trading operation to use as a base for a stealth attack on the
investment banking world.
The bid for more capital markets business - from advising on
deals and security issues to trading derivatives - is a
potentially risky move by the third-largest U.S. bank by assets.
The boom-and-bust of Wall Street offers lucrative fees if
Wells Fargo can pick up business left behind by rivals in the
wake of the financial crisis of 2008, but trading brings extra
risks and volatility.
Jonathan Weiss, who runs Wells Fargo's investment banking
and trading division, said the bank's plans were deliberately
low-key.
"We're not getting into things that are going to rapidly or
dramatically change our business," he told Reuters in a phone
interview earlier this month. "It's just a consistent, slow
build-out. Add a person here, add a person there."
Despite Weiss's muted tone, Wells Fargo has made some
headline-grabbing moves.
In December it announced a deal to buy 500,000 square feet -
or 10 football fields - of trading and office space at
Manhattan's Hudson Yards development. Its neighbors will include
private equity firm KKR & Co and media titan Time Warner Inc.
Earlier this month it clinched what is expected to be its
most lucrative mergers and acquisitions (M&A) assignment in at
least a decade. And it has acquired a license to trade credit
derivatives, so it can take advantage of revival in demand for a
product starting to overcome its association with the last
financial crisis.
Wells Fargo built itself into the world's most valuable bank
- with a market value of $243 billion - in the wake of the
financial crisis partly because it did not rely on risky trades
or complex derivatives to turn a profit.
Its quiet approach may be an acknowledgement that investors
are wary of potentially risky Wall Street business and may mark
down its shares, which currently trade at a premium to other big
U.S. banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.
"If I felt the bank were making a big investment banking
push, they would need to do a good job of explaining why it has
not made them riskier," said Thomas Russo, managing member at
Gardner, Russo & Gardner, the bank's 43rd largest shareholder.
"Otherwise, I would have to revisit the holdings."
Weiss said there was no cause for alarm.
"Our pace of growth is not so significant relative to the
overall growth the bank has experienced that shareholders need
be concerned that somehow we're growing some massive set of
risks," he said.
Wells Fargo's largest shareholder, Warren Buffett - who has
criticized the financial system's excessive use of derivatives -
seems to be on board with the bank's plans. His Berkshire
Hathaway Inc has increased its stake to 10 percent according to
regulatory filings on Monday. Buffett declined to comment on
whether he thinks the bank will become a riskier investment.
OLD-SCHOOL, NEW BUILDING
Wells Fargo is still focused on its traditional business of
lending to consumers and corporations and managing people's
money.
Trading and investment banking accounted for just 4.6
percent of Wells Fargo's 2015 revenues, with part of the trading
coming from outside the securities division, according to a
spokeswoman.
That compares to about 26 percent for JPMorgan, counting
only trading in its investment bank unit, according to its
year-end earnings. Wells Fargo sees market share up for grabs as
lenders such as Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays Plc
cut back their investment banking business in response
to tough post-crisis regulations.
Buying offices in a 90-story, glass-and-steel tower
overlooking New York's Hudson River - with a move-in scheduled
for 2020 - is a symbolic move that shows the bank is intent on
growing rather than making cuts like many Wall Street firms.
Nearly one-third of the bank's office space is to be taken
up by two trading floors, according to the developer's news
release in December, but Weiss said it was not yet clear how big
the dealing operation would be.
"It was important to have the space that can be built out
into a trading operation in the hope that we continue to grow,"
he said. Wells Fargo's investment banking and trading operations
are currently housed in 350,000 square feet spread across four
separate buildings in New York.
That represents a big leap for a bank seen as a sleeping
giant in the U.S. investment banking industry. It has the
balance sheet and lending relationships to be a top player, but
a culture more in touch with Main Street than Wall Street.
Wells Fargo's bosses have made fun of Wall Street's
self-importance. Chief Executive John Stumpf, a farmer's son
from Minnesota, likes to say he prefers kitchen tables to
"league tables" - the rankings used by investment banks to
measure their standing.
But as Wall Street rivals exit and low interest rates force
banks to look for more sources of revenue, Wells Fargo's current
and former executives see more opportunities.
"I had been very vocal in saying I didn't believe investment
banking was culturally compatible with our ethics and our
business model," said former Wells Fargo CEO Richard Kovacevich.
"But as a result of the financial crisis, with investment
banks becoming banks or being bought by them, the culture has
changed," said the 72-year-old banker, who retired in 2009 but
still has an office at Wells Fargo and meets with big investment
bank clients.
AGGRESSIVE COMPETITION
Rivals have noticed the bank's ramped-up presence. JPMorgan
CEO Jamie Dimon told Bloomberg earlier this month Wells Fargo
was "very actively, very aggressively, and very successfully
building its U.S. investment bank."
This month, Wells Fargo was named sole adviser to
TransCanada Corp on its acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group,
a deal worth $13 billion including debt, putting it on track for
its biggest fees from a single deal since at least 2000,
according to data from Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting
Services.
Wells Fargo broke into the top 10 for global investment
banking fees in 2013 and has stayed there since, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
It is looking to juice its growth further by hiring a new
rainmaker to head its M&A franchise, leading a team of bankers
that has grown by 40 percent over the past five years,
outstripping rivals even as M&A surged across the board.
Wells Fargo is also expanding in prime brokerage, a
lucrative business offering loans, trading, cash management and
other services to hedge funds. It bought mid-sized prime broker
Merlin Securities in 2012, expanded it to target larger hedge
funds, and still has room to grow, according to Weiss.
The bank is also expanding in derivatives that allow
investors to bet against companies' debt, recently getting
regulatory approvals to trade single-name and indexed credit
default swaps, as well as swaps based on indexes.
Such derivatives were blamed for spreading mortgage-related
losses during the financial crisis, but they are enjoying a
revival as corporate bonds dip on tumbling energy prices and
companies look for a way to manage interest rate, commodity
price and currency risk.
"That has been a big addition and a thoughtful way to take
the derivatives question into the board room or into the
'C-Suite' as something more than just a trade that you do on a
desk," said Weiss.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Carmel Crimmins
and Bill Rigby)