NEW YORK Aug 11 Wells Fargo & Company
named David Kowach to head its retail wealth management
division, Wells Fargo Advisors, the nation's third-largest
brokerage, on Thursday.
Kowach was promoted from his role leading the bank's Private
Client Group. He succeeds Mary Mack, who left the brokerage to
head up the bank's community banking business last month.
Kowach's charge will be to manage Wells Fargo Advisors'
roughly 15,000 brokers and nearly 4,000 bankers at a time when
the full-service brokerage industry is undergoing major
regulatory and technology changes.
Wells Fargo said it would name Kowach's successor shortly.
Kowach was not available for comment, a Wells Fargo
spokeswoman said.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)