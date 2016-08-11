(Adds background)
NEW YORK Aug 11 Wells Fargo & Company
named David Kowach to head its retail wealth management
division, Wells Fargo Advisors, the nation's third-largest
brokerage, on Thursday.
Kowach was promoted from his job overseeing roughly 11,000
brokers in the bank's Private Client Group. He succeeds Mary
Mack, who left Wells Fargo Advisors last month to head up Wells'
community banking business.
Kowach, a 25-year veteran of the financial services
industry, was focused on recruitment, retention, growth and
sales during the more than four years he led the Private Client
Group, Wells Fargo's largest wealth management business. In his
new role, he will takes on managing an additional 4,000 bankers
under the Wells Fargo Advisors umbrella.
Kowach enters the role at a time when the full-service
brokerage industry is undergoing major regulatory and technology
changes.
A new Department of Labor rule that takes effect in April
2017 has sparked an industry overhaul as wealth management
businesses big and small scramble to decipher which products and
business practices meet the rule's fiduciary standard.
The cost of compliance industry-wide is expected to reach as
much as $31.5 billion in the next decade, which will result in
higher costs to serve mass affluent investors who make up a
large portion of the St. Louis-based brokerage's clientele.
Wells Fargo Advisors is working to roll out a pilot version
of a robo adviser in first half of 2017 in order to have more
options for clients who want to pay lower fees or prefer digital
options.
Wells also made a play last year to target wealthier clients
by recruiting more than 100 private bankers from Credit Suisse
Group AG when the Swiss bank sold off its U.S.-based
brokerage business, many of whom took jobs in Kowach's old
division.
Wells Fargo, which said it would name Kowach's successor
shortly, did not make him available for interviews.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Bill Trott)