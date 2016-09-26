By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, Sept 26
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 U.S. Labor Department
Secretary Thomas Perez on Monday pledged to conduct a
"top-to-bottom" review of all cases, complaints and other
alleged violations that the department has received concerning
Wells Fargo in recent years.
Perez's announcement, outlined in a Sept. 26 letter to
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, comes after Warren
and other Democrats asked the Labor Department to launch a probe
into possible wage and working-hour law violations involving
Wells Fargo tellers and sales representatives who may have
stayed late to meet sales quotas.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Leslie Adler)