By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 U.S. Labor Department
Secretary Thomas Perez on Monday pledged to conduct a
"top-to-bottom" review of all cases, complaints and other
alleged violations that the department has received concerning
Wells Fargo in recent years.
Perez's announcement, outlined in a Sept. 26 letter to
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, comes after Warren
and other Democrats asked the Labor Department last week to
launch a probe into possible wage and working-hour law
violations involving Wells Fargo tellers and sales
representatives who may have stayed late to meet sales quotas.
"Given the serious nature of the allegations, the recent
actions of our federal partners, and recent media reports, I
have directed enforcement agencies within the Department to
conduct a top-to-bottom review," he wrote.
He also said the department has created a web page at
www.dol.gov/wellsfargo to help ensure current and former Wells
Fargo employees are aware of worker protection laws.
Wells Fargo was ordered to pay $190 million earlier this
month to settle civil charges alleging its employees had set up
about 2 million accounts and credit cards in customers' names
that may not have been authorized.
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman could not be immediately reached
for comment after the close of business Monday but the company
previously apologized to affected customers and said it fired
5,300 employees over "inappropriate sales conduct."
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau alleged that the
opening of these accounts was driven by a system that
financially rewarded employees.
Federal prosecutors have since launched a criminal probe
into the issue, a source previously told Reuters.
The Labor Department polices a variety of things, including
wage and hour rules, workplace safety, whistleblower protection
laws and employee benefit plans.
Perez said that the department's Occupational Safety and
Health Administration (OSHA) has received a number of
whistleblower complaints from Wells Fargo employees over the
past five years.
Most of those complaints are concluded, with some settling
and others found to have no merit, he said. Others are still
currently under investigation, he added.
"I have asked OSHA to review the entire docket of both
closed and open Wells Fargo cases since 2010," he said.
Senator Warren, in a statement to Reuters, welcomed the
department's review.
"Every other federal agency with jurisdiction in this matter
should follow DOL's lead and promptly determine whether Wells
Fargo and its senior executives should be prosecuted or
otherwise sanctioned," she said.
