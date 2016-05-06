May 6 A former employee accused Wells Fargo & Co
of instructing workers at a call center to refrain from
telling customers about lost deeds or other missing documents,
and of firing the worker who called the policy unethical,
according to a lawsuit made public this week.
Duke Tran, who was a customer service specialist at the
bank, says that his supervisor berated him for telling a husband
and wife that their loan contract was missing from an internal
system.
Tran and others later received an email instructing them not
to tell customers about situations "where we have a lost
contract, deed, any type of document, really, but especially
when it relates to securing a property," according to a copy of
the email filed with the lawsuit.
The email told the employees "to say that we need to do
further research or something similar" and then to escalate the
phone call to a boss.
Representatives for Wells Fargo, the largest U.S. mortgage
lender, declined to comment on Friday.
Like other major lenders, Wells Fargo has been battered by
lawsuits over its conduct before and after the 2008 financial
crisis. Last month, it admitted to deceiving the U.S. government
into insuring thousands of risky mortgages and agreed to pay
$1.2 billion.
The U.S. Department of Justice had an option to join Tran in
his case because his suit alleges fraud on the government. It
has declined to do so. That is typically a sign the department
thinks a lawsuit is unlikely to succeed.
Tran filed his lawsuit in June 2015 under court seal, which
is common for suits alleging fraud on the government. U.S.
District Judge Anna Brown in Portland, Oregon, ordered the
papers unsealed on Thursday.
The lawsuit seeks damages and an injunction.
Tran's trouble began around December 2013 when he took a
call from a husband and wife about an upcoming balloon payment
on a mortgage, according to the lawsuit.
Tran told them the bank's copy of the loan contract was
missing, and when he reported the issue to a supervisor, he was
told his job was in jeopardy, the suit says.
Other customers also had loan documents missing, and many of
their loans had been acquired by Wells Fargo from First Union or
SunTrust Bank, according to the lawsuit.
Tran was fired in November 2014 after more than 10 years
with the bank, the lawsuit said.
