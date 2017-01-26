COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Amin will be succeeding Jim Johnston who served as interim regional president, the company said in a statement.
Amin was also appointed head of the bank's Global Financial Institutions (GFI) which manages the company's relations with regional financial institutions after former GFI head Jim Ho was named head of the company's Greater China Business Development and Advisory team. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
QUITO, May 29 Ecuador's new leftist president, Lenin Moreno, said on Monday he would seek to refinance the Andean country's "expensive" foreign debt in a bid to ease pressure on its economy.