BRIEF-EastSideCapital drops negotiations regarding purchase of shares in brokerage house
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
March 6 Wells Fargo & Co named Allen Parker general counsel, succeeding company veteran James Strother, who will retire.
Parker is joining from law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, where he served as a partner
His appointment will be effective March 27, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share