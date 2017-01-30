BRIEF-Keybridge Capital updates on investment in Molopo Energy
* Notes Molopo has recently requested a trading halt 'pending announcement of a strategic investment'
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs will resign, according to a bank spokesman.
Fuchs will be replaced by Ed Blakey, a longtime Wells Fargo executive. (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Notes Molopo has recently requested a trading halt 'pending announcement of a strategic investment'
ZURICH, May 30 As Novartis considers asset sales that could raise $50 billion, investors are worried any cash raised may give the Swiss drugmaker firepower for another unsuccessful megadeal.