Wells Fargo unit hires new head of U.S. portfolio solutions

June 30 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Asset Management named Jonathan Hobbs as head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kevin Kneafsey as a senior investment strategist with the multi-asset client solutions group.

Hobbs and Kneafsey will be based in San Francisco and report to the president of the unit, Nicolaas Marais, the Wells Fargo & Co division said on Friday.

Wells Fargo Asset Management is a division of Wells Fargo Wealth and Investment Management, which manages top-tier investment options.

Hobbs joins from BlackRock's multi-asset team, while Kneafsey served as a senior adviser for Schroders' multi-asset team.