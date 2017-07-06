FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 hours ago
Wells Fargo promotes investor relations head
July 6, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 15 hours ago

Wells Fargo promotes investor relations head

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Thursday it had promoted its investor relations head Jim Rowe to lead a newly created stakeholder relations group.

Rowe's appointment is effective immediately, the lender said in a statement.

The new group will include investor relations, corporate communications and government relations & public policy and will be a part of the company's chief administrative office, led by Hope Hardison. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

