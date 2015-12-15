Dec 15 Wells Fargo Advisors said on Tuesday it hired Kent Evans from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit.

Evans joined the firm as senior vice president, investments along with his brother Daniel Evans, an associate financial adviser, Wells Fargo said.

Wells Fargo said Kent Evans managed more than $280 million in client assets at Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)