Jan 27 Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet) said on Wednesday Mitchell Kauffman moved his Pasedana, California-based independent practice to FiNet.

Kauffman, with more than $202 million in client assets and over 33 years of industry experience, was previously with brokerage Raymond James. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)