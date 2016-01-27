BRIEF-Taubman comments on ISS and Glass Lewis reports
* Believe ISS, Glass Lewis "have erred" by not recommending shareholders vote for all of Taubman's director nominees
Jan 27 Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet) said on Wednesday Mitchell Kauffman moved his Pasedana, California-based independent practice to FiNet.
Kauffman, with more than $202 million in client assets and over 33 years of industry experience, was previously with brokerage Raymond James. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in 104,000 diesel vehicles sold since 2014.