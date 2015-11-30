Nov 30 U.S. regulators are investigating whether
Wells Fargo & Co has pushed employees too hard to meet
sales targets while turning a blind eye to questionable
behavior, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the San
Francisco Federal Reserve are conducting the investigations,
according to the report.
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman said the bank does not comment on
discussions with regulators, although she did reply to questions
about a separate lawsuit from the Los Angeles City Attorney.
Spokesmen for the regulators had no immediate response.
Wells Fargo has a reputation for being better than peers
like Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co
at selling multiple products to its customers, a
practice known as cross-selling.
Its 2014 annual report to shareholders touts cross-sell of
6.17 products per household in its retail banking division
including products such as checking accounts, home loans and
savings accounts. Its wholesale banking division, which works
with corporations and other large institutions, claims 7.2
products per relationship. The bank's wealth, brokerage and
retirement unit, meanwhile, sells 10.49 products per retail
banking household, according to the report.
The big sales numbers, however, have drawn scrutiny from
various quarters, including Los Angeles City Attorney Mike
Feuer. A lawsuit filed by Feuer's office in May alleged that the
bank used "pernicious and often illegal sales tactics to
maintain high levels of sales of their banking and financial
products."
"We disagree with the allegations in the L.A. City
Attorney's lawsuit and intend to defend ourselves," the Wells
Fargo spokeswoman wrote via email on Monday. "Wells Fargo's
culture is focused on the best interests of its customers and
creating a supportive, caring and ethical environment for our
team members."
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)