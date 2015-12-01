Dec 1 Wells Fargo & Co CEO John Stumpf
said on Tuesday he disagrees with a new rule designed to boost
one of the bank's cushions for absorbing losses.
The Federal Reserve's regulation, known as the "total loss
absorbing capacity" rule, or TLAC, will require the bank to
issue another $60 billion of long-term debt.
Asked in an interview on CNBC whether the $60 billion of
total loss absorbing capacity makes the bank safer, Stumpf
replied, "Now you're really getting under my neck a little bit,
but I don't think that's something that we really needed."
He added, however, that the bank would be able to manage the
issuance.
The TLAC requirements, proposed Oct. 30, are aimed at
ensuring that some of the biggest and most interconnected banks
can better withstand another financial crisis by turning some of
their debt, particularly debt issued by their holding companies,
into equity without disrupting markets or requiring a government
bailout.
The requirement is more difficult for Wells because the bank
relies more on deposits, which are less costly than long-term
debt, to fund its operations. Securities firms like Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley, which fund
themselves with long-term debt, are not expected to have to
issue new debt to comply with the rule.
A Fed spokesman declined to respond to Stumpf's criticism,
but pointed to a statement by Fed Chair Janet Yellen the day the
rule was proposed. Yellen said the rule "would substantially
reduce the risk to taxpayers and the threat to financial
stability" from the failure of systemically important firms such
as Wells.
