Jan 15 Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest
U.S. residential mortgage lender and a major lender to the
energy industry, reported a 0.8 percent fall in profit for the
last quarter of the year as it set aside more funds to cover bad
loans.
The San Francisco-based bank's net income applicable to
common shareholders slipped to $5.34 billion, or $1.03 per
share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $5.38 billion, or
$1.02 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.02 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.
