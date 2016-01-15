* 4th-qtr provisions for bad loans rise 71.3 pct
* Profit slightly beats estimates
* Bank overtakes Citi as No. 3 U.S. lender by assets
* Shares down more than 3 pct
(Adds details, background, updates shares)
By Sruthi Shankar and Richa Naidu
Jan 15 Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest
U.S. residential mortgage lender and a major lender to the
energy industry, reported a slight dip in quarterly profit on
Friday as it set aside more money to cover bad loans to oil and
gas companies.
Walls Fargo - whose latest balance sheet showed it had
replaced Citigroup Inc as the third-largest U.S. bank -
managed to increase revenue from mortgage banking for the first
time in three quarters in the three months ended Dec. 31.
But its exposure to energy loans meant provisions for credit
losses jumped by about $346 million from a year earlier to $831
million. Of the increase, about $159 million was mainly for oil
and gas loans.
In the fourth quarter alone, the bank's wholesale division
set aside $90 million more for bad loans than in the third
quarter, primarily for loans to energy companies.
Citigroup, which also reported on Friday, said it set aside
about $250 million in the period to cover energy-related losses.
Wells Fargo has one of the largest exposures to the energy
sector among U.S. banks, with loans to the industry accounting
for 1.9 percent of its loan portfolio, according to Barclays.
Still, commercial and industrial lending, which includes
loans to oil and gas firms, rose 10.3 percent in the quarter.
Wells Fargo's shares, which lost about 1 percent in 2015,
were down 3.2 percent at $49 in morning trading, falling along
with those of other banks amid another rout in oil prices.
MORTGAGE BANKING STRONG
Wells Fargo's mortgage banking revenue rose 9.6 percent to
$1.66 billion in the quarter compared with a year earlier, and
the bank made $47 billion of home loans, up 7 percent.
U.S. home sales in 2015 were best since before the financial
crisis, while distressed sales - foreclosures and short sales -
continued to decline, according to a report issued in December
by mortgage giant Freddie Mac. (bit.ly/1mUTrOJ)
Housing is expected to continue to perform strongly over the
next two years despite rising interest rates because of years of
pent-up demand and a stronger labor market, the report said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the No. 2 U.S. residential
mortgage lender, reported on Thursday that its revenue from
mortgage banking fell 10.4 percent in the quarter.
Wells Fargo's quarterly net income applicable to common
shareholders slipped to $5.34 billion, or $1.03 per share, from
$5.38 billion, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.02 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 0.66 percent to $21.59 billion, while
non-interest expenses slipped about 2 percent to $12.40 billion.
Net interest income, a measure of the interest received from
loans after paying for funding and accounting for potential loan
losses, rose 0.58 percent to $10.76 billion.
The bank's total loans grew 6.3 percent in the quarter, with
the acquisition of GE's commercial lending and leasing assets
alone adding about $32 billion to the bank's portfolio.
Net loan charge-offs in the bank's commercial and industrial
business, which includes lending to energy sector, rose to $215
million from $122 million in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Richa Naidu; Editing by Ted
Kerr)