By Dan Freed
Jan 15 It may be Wells Fargo & Co's
CEO's favorite business, but the company's wealth management
unit's closely watched trust and investment fees declined in the
fourth quarter.
Choppy markets in the quarter cut Wells Fargo's trust and
investment fee revenue by 5 percent to $3.51 billion. That
figure includes brokerage advisory, commissions and other fees,
trust and investment management and investment banking. Such
fees are closely watched by analysts to assess the health of the
wealth business. The unit offers mutual funds and other
investment products, and serves a range of clients from those
with more than $50 million in assets served by its Abbot Downing
brand to mass market consumers.
In the brutal revenue environment since the financial
crisis, Wells Fargo and other banks have turned increasingly to
wealth management to boost returns.
But because of competitive pressures, tougher regulations
and ever shakier markets, that strategy has produced
less-than-sterling numbers at Wells. The unit grew revenues
according to the measure the bank uses, which includes interest
income.
ROUGH SLEDDING
Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg has estimated that Wells
rivals Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp's
Merrill Lynch, will post wealth management revenue declines when
they report quarterly results on Tuesday.
Rafferty Capital Markets analyst Dick Bove said he expects
wealth management to be "one of the businesses that'll do most
poorly over the next couple of years" at banks.
Wells CEO John Stumpf does not share that view. At a
December conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, he called the
wealth investment management division the bank's "biggest
opportunity."
Stumpf said Wells Fargo had room to expand its wealth
business, noting that the bank has about 11 percent of U.S.
deposits, but just 1 to 2 percent of the wealth.
"It's not like the business is not great; it just could be a
whole lot bigger," Stumpf said.
Wells Fargo's ability to sell several products to the same
customer is one reason investors value it more generously than
banks like J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. But investors are typically
reluctant to part with their wealth advisors.
"A lot of the clients don't view it as going with the brand:
they trust their individual advisor," said Michael Mattioli,
portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management who owns Wells
Fargo shares on behalf of clients.
RECRUITING BATTLE
CFO John Shrewsberry said Wells Fargo is better than peers
at selling wealth management products to retail customers.
"We have been recording more than $1 billion per month of
closed investment referrals out of the community bank into the
wealth and financial advisory business for a couple of years
now," he said in an interview on Friday.
Wells is not relying on internal referrals alone. It struck
a deal in October with Credit Suisse Group AG, which is
winding down its U.S. private banking business, hoping to gain a
leg up on rivals in recruiting financial advisers.
However, rivals like UBS and Morgan Stanley have lured away
nearly a third of the 270 Credit Suisse brokers despite Wells'
effort to offer generous incentive packages, according to press
reports.
On a call with analysts Friday, Shrewsberry said the Credit
Suisse brokers Wells Fargo has recruited will not be "a huge
game-changer in terms of the numbers." He said it equated to
between three and five months of regular recruitment. A Wells
Fargo spokesman declined to say how many advisors it recruited.
Competition from rival banks is getting tougher. Morgan
Stanley has retooled under CEO James Gorman, shrinking its
securities division to emphasize wealth management.
The business has also grown more prominent at other banks
including Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, UBS Group AG,
Bank of New York Mellon Corp and Goldman. The threat from
smaller firms has also grown as technology has made it cheaper
for advisers to gain access to clearing, marketing and
compliance and investment products.
TIGHTER REGULATION
Tighter regulation is another issue. A proposed
conflict-of-interest rule from the U.S. Labor Department would
make it much harder for firms to sell proprietary investment
products to clients. A Morningstar report estimates the rule
will cost the financial sector at least $2.4 billion annually.
The Department of Labor countered it would cost $2.4 to $5.7
billion over 10 years, while saving $17 billion annually for
retirees.
One advantage for Wells is that it has controlled costs
better than rivals have. Bank of America and Morgan Stanley
locked up advisors with multiyear guarantees following the
financial crisis, while Wells mostly steered clear of those
deals.
Shrewsberry said if markets do not recover and Wells Fargo
does not gather new assets, the impact on annual net income
would be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. He compared
that to the $23 billion the bank earned in 2015.
"It's - in the scheme of things - a manageable outcome," he
said.
(Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Christian Plumb and David
Gregorio)