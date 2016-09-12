BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
Sept 12 One of the U.S. regulators who fined Wells Fargo & Co over abusive sales practices said he sees no evidence of similar problems occurring at other banks "on any kind of systematic basis."
The remark on Monday by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Chief Richard Cordray came during a television interview with CNBC.
NEW YORK/HOUSTON, May 16 Commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group's bid to buy Cargill Inc's U.S. power and gas trading book has fallen through, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.