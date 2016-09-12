(Add details)
By Dan Freed
Sept 12 There is probably no broader problem in
the U.S. banking industry over abusive sales practices, despite
the penalties imosed on Wells Fargo & Co's recently, the
head of a federal consumer protection agency said on Monday.
Richard Cordray, director of the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau (CFPB), said during an interview on CNBC that
he does not see problems similar to those discovered at Wells
Fargo occuring "on any kind of systematic basis at any other
bank."
The CFPB and two other regulators fined Wells Fargo a total
of $185 million last Thursday. The bank paid another $5 million
to customers for creating more than two million fake accounts
for products like credit and debit cards to meet aggressive
sales targets.
The enforcement action caught the attention of U.S.
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who on Friday applauded
Cordray's agency, censuring Wells Fargo for what she called
"outrageous behavior."
On Monday, five lawmakers wrote a letter to U.S. Senate
Banking Committee Chairman Richard Shelby calling for an
investigation. Credit rating agency, Moody's Investors Service
also commented, saying the "embarassing episode" would have a
negative impact on Wells Fargo's outstanding debt.
Wells Fargo fired 5,300 employees who were involved in sales
practices described by the settlement.
(Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Lauren
Tara LaCapra)