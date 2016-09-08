(Recasts throughout; adds details on firing of 5,300 employees)
By Patrick Rucker and Dan Freed
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 Wells Fargo has long been the
envy of the banking industry for its ability to sell multiple
products to the same customer, but regulators on Thursday said
those practices went too far in some instances.
The largest U.S. bank by market capitalization will pay $185
million in penalties and $5 million to customers that regulators
say were pushed into fee-generating accounts they never
requested.
"We regret and take responsibility for any instances where
customers may have received a product that they did not
request," the bank said of a settlement reached Thursday with
California prosecutors and federal regulators.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will receive $100
million of the total penalties - the largest fine ever levied by
the federal agency.
"Today's action should serve notice to the entire industry
that financial incentive programs, if not monitored carefully,
carry serious risks that can have serious legal consequences,"
said CFPB Director Richard Cordray.
Los Angeles officials and the Office of the Comptroller of
the Currency were also party to the settlement.
In a complaint filed in May 2015, California prosecutors
alleged that Wells Fargo pushed customers into costly financial
products that they did not need or even request.
Bank employees were told that the average customer tapped
six financial tools but that they should push households to use
eight products, according to the complaint.
The bank opened more than 2 million deposit and credit card
accounts that may not have been authorized, the CFPB said
Thursday.
Wells Fargo spokeswoman Mary Eshet said the bank fired 5,300
employees over "inappropriate sales conduct." The firings took
place over a five-year period, Eshet said, adding that the bank
has 100,000 employees in its branches.
Wells Fargo regularly releases numbers about how many
products it sells to customers, a practice it calls
"cross-sell." Its wealth and investment management unit, for
example, sold 10.55 products per retail banking household in
November 2015, up from 10.49 a year earlier, according to the
bank's annual 10-K financial filing.
In the second quarter, however, the bank changed how it
tallies up some of those numbers and said it was considering
more changes.
Piper Jaffray analyst Kevin Barker said he does not think
the crackdown on Wells Fargo will have much of an impact on
others in the industry.
"I think this is unique to Wells Fargo and their particular
situation and how hard they push on cross-sell," he said.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker in Washington and Dan Freed in New
York; Editing by Alan Crosby and Jonathan Oatis)