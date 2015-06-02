NEW YORK, June 2 Wells Fargo Advisors
Financial Network, the bank's wealth management division for
independent financial practices, said Tuesday it hired four
brokers this May who collectively managed about $500 million at
their prior employers, UBS AG and Morgan Stanley
.
Eric Williams and John Schieve joined Wells Fargo FiNet, as
the division is known, at an office outside of Indianapolis,
where the two had previously worked for UBS managing a combined
$106 million in client assets.
Benjamin Driggs joined FiNet in Salt Lake City, also from
UBS, where he had managed $112 million in assets.
Mark Bailey joined FiNet in upstate New York from Morgan
Stanley, where he had managed $285 million in client assets,
according to a statement from FiNet.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Alan Crosby)