By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of the California
Public Employees' Retirement System said Friday they are voting
against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at
the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's
phony-account scandal.
Leaders of the largest U.S. state pension system, known as
Calpers, said in an email it is voting about 13.9 million shares
against the bank nominees, including its chairman, Stephen
Sanger, ahead of the bank's April 25 meeting in Ponte Vedra
Beach, Florida.
"We believe these directors failed in their oversight
responsibilities during the retail banking controversy at the
company," Calpers said in a statement posted on its website.
In addition, Calpers noted some Wells Fargo director
nominees have tenures of 12 years or more, "which we believe
could compromise director independence."
The comments underscore the challenge facing the country's
third-largest bank, which has struggled to move past revelations
that thousands of employees created as many as 2 million
accounts in customers' names without permission in order to hit
lofty sales targets.
Wells Fargo's board and management have said steps already
taken to fix problems and punish employees responsible for sales
abuses show there is now strong oversight and that directors
nominated deserve to be elected.
While the board has gained support from its largest
investor, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, it also faces a recommendation
to vote against 12 directors by leading proxy adviser
Institutional Shareholder Services.
Among its other votes, Calpers said it is voting "against"
the ratification of bank auditor KPMG. Calpers said it has
"concerns over a potential lapse of internal controls during the
extended period of abusive sales tactics at the company."
Calpers also said the company should explore auditor
rotation to ensure a fresh perspective.
