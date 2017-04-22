(Adds comments from CalSTRS)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large
California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting
against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at
the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's
phony-account scandal.
Leaders of the largest U.S. state pension system, known as
CalPERS, said in an email it is voting about 13.9 million shares
against the bank nominees, including its chairman, Stephen
Sanger, ahead of the bank's April 25 meeting in Ponte Vedra
Beach, Florida. Wells Fargo is based in San Francisco.
"We believe these directors failed in their oversight
responsibilities during the retail banking controversy at the
company," CalPERS said in a statement posted on its website.
In addition, CalPERS said some Wells Fargo director
nominees have tenures of 12 years or more, "which we believe
could compromise director independence."
Separately, in a statement sent by a spokesman, the
California State Teachers' Retirement System, or CalSTRS, said
on Friday it voted its 11.6 million Wells Fargo shares against
the same group of nine directors.
According to the statement, "These board members bear
responsibility for the failure of oversight of sales practices
at Wells Fargo."
The comments underscore the challenge facing the country's
third-largest bank, which has struggled to move past revelations
that thousands of employees created as many as 2 million
accounts in customers' names without permission in order to hit
lofty sales targets.
Wells Fargo's board and management have said steps already
taken to fix problems and punish employees responsible for sales
abuses show there is now strong oversight and that directors
nominated deserve to be elected.
While the board has gained support from its largest
investor, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, it also faces a recommendation
to vote against 12 directors by leading proxy adviser
Institutional Shareholder Services.
CalPERS is the 52nd largest shareholder of Wells Fargo and
CalSTRS is the 62nd largest, according to Thomson Reuters data.
While they do not command much voting clout, their public
comments often can set the tone since larger mutual fund
companies rarely make public their votes ahead of corporate
annual meetings.
Among its other votes, CalPERS said it is voting "against"
the ratification of bank auditor KPMG. Calpers said it has
"concerns over a potential lapse of internal controls during the
extended period of abusive sales tactics at the company."
CalPERS also said the company should explore auditor
rotation to ensure a fresh perspective.
CalSTRS said that with six directors scheduled to retire in
the next four years, "Wells Fargo should expedite the board
refreshment process and reach out to their shareholder base for
feedback during this process. The board would also benefit from
adding directors with greater banking and financial institution
experience."
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Bill Trott)