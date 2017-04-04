April 4 Proxy adviser Glass Lewis on Tuesday
recommended that Wells Fargo & Co shareholders vote
against six directors at an upcoming annual meeting, in protest
of improper sales practices in its retail bank.
Wells Fargo's shareholders are expected to vote on the
election of directors, executive pay and other shareholder
proposals at the company's annual meeting on April 26.
Wells Fargo reached a $185 million settlement with
regulators in September over creating what it then said could be
as many as 2.1 million accounts in customers' names without
their permission.
The U.S. bank has since encountered more government probes
and lawsuits, and its board recently said an internal review may
uncover more problematic accounts.
The board plans to release its findings ahead of the annual
meeting.
John Baker, John Chen, Lloyd Dean, Enrique Hernandez,
Cynthia Milligan and Susan Swenson are the directors Glass Lewis
wants replaced.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)