April 5 Wells Fargo & Co has
restructured its credit card processing business after an
internal probe found some employees had falsely reported
customer sales numbers, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday.
This raises questions about the scope of the sales scandal
that hit the lender's retail banking business last year and cost
Chief Executive John Stumpf his job.
The probe also found that employees had pushed small firms
toward more expensive contracts as part of aggressive sales
tactics, the Journal reported.
Wells Fargo was not immediately available for comment.
The company had said on a conference call in January that it
had made progress on evaluating potentially unauthorized credit
card accounts, including any impact to customers' credit scores
and analysis of credit signatures to verify authorization.
"We want to identify anyone who was negatively impacted so
we can make things right," Chief Executive Tim Sloan said on the
call.
Merchants have battled for years with banks, in the courts
and in Congress, over how much they must pay for accepting card
payments.
Revelations of Wells Fargo's problems with small-business
customers come almost a month after it reached a $190 million
settlement over opening as many as 2 million accounts in retail
customers' names without their knowledge.
The bank has said it fired more than 5,000 employees for
improperly opening the accounts.
Wells Fargo is also battling lawsuits from former employees,
customers and shareholders related to the issue.
Shares of Wells Fargo, which is expected to report
first-quarter results on April 13, were up 0.3 percent in
premarket trading.
