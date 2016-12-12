BRIEF-Everland pcl posts qtrly net loss 80.6 million baht
* Qtrly net loss 80.6 million baht versus loss of 50 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 U.S. insurer Prudential Financial Inc said on Monday it had suspended the distribution of a term insurance policy through Wells Fargo & Co, pending review of how the product was sold by the bank.
Customer responses did not indicate potential fraudulent activity, Prudential said in a statement. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
FRANKFURT, May 15 The European Central Bank's bonds-for-cash scheme, through which government debt bought as part of the ECB's 2.3 trillion euros stimulus programme is lent out against cash, has yet to reach even half its maximum size, ECB data showed on Monday.