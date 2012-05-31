BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company
* Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co
NEW YORK May 31 Wells Fargo & Co, after a respite from acquisitions following its 2008 purchase of Wachovia Corp, is interested in buying insurance sales businesses, its chief executive said Thursday.
"I love the insurance distribution business," John Stumpf said at a Sanford C. Bernstein conference for investors.
The San Francisco-based bank is the biggest seller of mortgages, used car loans and middle-market loans in the U.S. and those borrowers "all need insurance," Stumpf said.
He also repeated remarks from bank executives on May 22 that Wells wants to build its retail brokerage and wealth management businesses. He issued the standard warning, however, that the bank will be "very, very careful" on not paying too much for any purchases.
* Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.