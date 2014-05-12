May 12 Wells Fargo Advisors said it hired a team
of financial advisers from Morgan Stanley.
The Lev Sher Group of Wells Fargo Advisors comprises Norman
Lev and Glen Sher, managing directors-investment, and Michael
Jeshiva, vice president-investment officer.
The team managed more than $236 million in client assets and
had fees and commissions of more than $2 million. The team
joined Wells Fargo Advisors' Woodbury branch, Long Island, New
York this month.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman was not immediately available
to comment on the departure.
Wells Fargo Advisors is a non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo
& Co
