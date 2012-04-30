BRIEF-KCG Holdings says entered 1st amendment to credit agreement
* KCG Holdings Inc - on june 5, unit entered first amendment to credit agreement,amends certain credit agreement, dated june 5, 2015 - sec filing
April 30 Wells Fargo & Co has closed three branches in New York City after they received suspicious envelopes containing white powder, a bank spokesman said on Monday.
The branches will remain closed pending further investigation by the police, bank spokesman Ancel Martinez said. The branch locations are at Third Avenue and 47th Street; Madison Avenue and 34th Street; and Broadway and 85th Street.
More than 500 protesters demonstrated at the bank's annual shareholder meeting in San Francisco last week to express anger over foreclosures, executive compensation and corporate taxes.
NEW YORK, June 9 The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Pimco group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, attracted $2.8 billion of inflows during the month of May, bringing assets under management to $85.8 billion, Morningstar data showed Friday.